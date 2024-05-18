New outdoor walking cricket club to launch at Huntspill Cricket Club in West Huntspill

Following the great success of indoor Highbridge Walking Cricket Hub a year ago, Somerset Cricket Foundation have joined with Huntspill & District Cricket Club to take walking Cricket outside during the summer.

Huntspill & District Cricket Club is a small village cricket club situated in West Huntspill. Founded in 1866, it is a hub of cricket development, particularly for the benefit of children and young people.

The Club was the first in Somerset to achieve Clubmark Accreditation by demonstrating that best practices are in place to develop and deliver high quality community cricket in a safe, effective and child-friendly way.

Huntspill & District Cricket Club runs 2 senior sides playing in the Somerset Cricket League on a Saturday. Women’s Cricket Team and Under 11’s, Under 13’s and Under 15’s Youth Cricket. The youth programme prides itself in developing cricketers to enjoy the game and to play their best with progression into senior sides if they wish.

A spokesperson says: “By adding the Walking Cricket Hub it is a natural extension for senior cricketers who want to continue playing without the demands if league cricket.”

“Walking Cricket is the sport you love, just played at a slower pace – so it’s perfect for people who are older, or less physically able, but who still want to enjoy the thrill of the game.”

“Whether you’re batting, bowling, or fielding, it’s a great form of cardio exercise. Plus it improves both agility and hand-eye coordination. If you ever enjoyed playing rounders at school, you’ll love a game of Walking Cricket.”

“All abilities are welcome regardless of whether you have played Cricket before. It’s open to both males & females and all playing equipment is provided all you need to do is wear comfortable clothing and footwear and look forward to having a social fun time playing Cricket.”

The Outdoor Walking Cricket will start on Tuesday 11th June at 10am at Huntspill & District Cricket Ground, New Road in West Huntspill and will run until Tuesday 30th July. To register your interest, contact Mark Berry on huntspillwalkingcricket@gmail.com.