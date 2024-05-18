Popular road on the outskirts of Highbridge set to close for 40 days for roadworks

A popular road on the outskirts of Highbridge is set to temporarily close for 40 days during essential roadworks.

Poples Bow, a busy cut-through road from the A38, will shut to traffic from 3rd June until 12th for a total of 40 days.

A Somerset Council spokesperson says: “The temporary closure is necessary to enable Taylor Plant to carry out directional drilling to install a pumping main.”

A diversion route will be in place during the work with traffic being directed around the area affected.

The Poples Bow closure order runs from the junction with Bristol Road. See https://one.network/?tm=138668583 for further details and for information about the works, contact KMW Building Ltd on 0770 461 9301 quoting reference ttro512283N.