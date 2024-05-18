Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival set to return in June

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival is set to return for a second year to Apex Park on Saturday June 1st.

The event, running from 1pm-4pm, will offer a whole host of environment-themed activities and displays for children and adults alike.

The first Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival was held last autumn and was hailed a success, prompting the event’s return.

“Come and find out about how we can make our towns a greener place to live,” says one of the organisers, Cllr Lesley Millard.

“There will be lots of activities for children including pond dipping, a Gruffalo walk, a learn to fish session, crafting, willow workshops and a chance to ride a bike to make a smoothie!”

“There will be a Tai Chi demonstration and a talk from Somerset Wildlife Trust about how we can Act to Adapt.”

“Adults will be able to find out more about becoming Plastic Free and reduce their energy bills at home. You can find out how to support the town’s local Bus User Group, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Secret World.”

Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Somerset will be opening the event at 1pm, to be followed by Rhythm Harmony with drumming entertainment.

“There will also be free plants and seeds at the Growing Group stall. Children will be given a sunflower to take home and look after.”

King Alfred School Academy will also be bringing their Pre-loved Prom clothes for visitors to browse.

There will also be workshops to make jewellery, T-shirts to tote bags and rugs -plus The Repair Café. Maisey’s Bakery of Highbridge will be providing food and drink.