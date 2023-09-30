The first Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival was hailed a success after drawing a flow of visitors when it took place on Saturday (30th September).

The free family event was held at Apex Park in Highbridge and was organised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

A wide range of environmental activities and displays were held featuring ‘green’ groups from across the area while the Town Band provided background music.

The event was opened by Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, who talked through the charity’s work.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who oversaw the event, said: “The Eco Festival today celebrated all the amazing achievements of our Climate and Ecology Group this year. I must say thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who have achieved so much in one year.”

“There was a lovely atmosphere enhanced by the Town Band. It was good to see so many families. The children really enjoyed making the bug house – special thanks must go to Francis Farr-Cox who created a wonderful resource for Apex Park. The bugs will be very happy!”

“The festival was a great example of community engagement. The Bus Users Group gained around 100 signatures to ask Somerset Council to spend more money on our bus service. The Growing Group also signed up volunteers to help with our monthly workshop days.”

“Free produce, seed and plants were distributed to our community. Our Repair Cafes gained more volunteers and Burnham and Weston Solar Energy were busy giving advice on energy management in the home.”

“Thanks must go to all those who made this event such a success. Ian Jefferies volunteers were amazing managing traffic on and off the site. The Town Clerk and her team have given wonderful support throughout the year and especially organizing this event. Pauline Kidner and Secret World made the event very special. We look forward to making this an annual event as we celebrate even more achievements!”

There were displays and activities from the following groups:

Burnham and Weston Solar Energy and Eco South West

RSPB

Secret World

Somerset Wildlife Trust

Our Highbridge

Somerset Badgers

City to Sea/ Plastic Free group

Repair cafes and Fixy

Bus Group / Somerset Bus Partnership

FUSE Plastic Sculpture

Country Bumpkin Café

Eco Coffee

Growing group and Forge Rhyne Allotments

Dawn Hurd Knitwear

There was also a Bug house making demonstration on site, plastic sculpting for childen through the afternoon; plus a Secret World talk on hedgehogs.

A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge bee-themed shop windows trail also saw hand-crafted bees displayed in 30 shops, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade. The winner was Nicholas Hall and the runner-up was Michelle Gibbs.

The Mayor also announced awards for several local businessses who have become plastic-free advocates. They include Sopha, Hellend’s Cafe at The Princess Theatre, Brit Chips, Purple Spoon, Maisey’s, Costa, The Pet Shop, Bay View Cafe, Take 2, Chatterbox, Cafe Aroma, May’s cafe, Dusicake and Ray’s Cafe.