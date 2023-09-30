The first Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival was hailed a success after drawing a flow of visitors when it took place on Saturday (30th September).
The free family event was held at Apex Park in Highbridge and was organised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.
A wide range of environmental activities and displays were held featuring ‘green’ groups from across the area while the Town Band provided background music.
The event was opened by Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, who talked through the charity’s work.
Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who oversaw the event, said: “The Eco Festival today celebrated all the amazing achievements of our Climate and Ecology Group this year. I must say thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who have achieved so much in one year.”
There were displays and activities from the following groups:
- Burnham and Weston Solar Energy and Eco South West
- RSPB
- Secret World
- Somerset Wildlife Trust
- Our Highbridge
- Somerset Badgers
- City to Sea/ Plastic Free group
- Repair cafes and Fixy
- Bus Group / Somerset Bus Partnership
- FUSE Plastic Sculpture
- Country Bumpkin Café
- Eco Coffee
- Growing group and Forge Rhyne Allotments
- Dawn Hurd Knitwear
There was also a Bug house making demonstration on site, plastic sculpting for childen through the afternoon; plus a Secret World talk on hedgehogs.
A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge bee-themed shop windows trail also saw hand-crafted bees displayed in 30 shops, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade. The winner was Nicholas Hall and the runner-up was Michelle Gibbs.
The Mayor also announced awards for several local businessses who have become plastic-free advocates. They include Sopha, Hellend’s Cafe at The Princess Theatre, Brit Chips, Purple Spoon, Maisey’s, Costa, The Pet Shop, Bay View Cafe, Take 2, Chatterbox, Cafe Aroma, May’s cafe, Dusicake and Ray’s Cafe.