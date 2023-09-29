1,058 people in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating after finding out on Friday (September 29th) that their postcode area, TA8 2, has shared a huge £3.2 Million of winnings in this month’s Postcode Millions Lottery.

Four residents in St Michael’s Road have each landed £228,571 after their postcode TA8 2BQ was announced as the full winning postcode.

The biggest winner on the street has scooped a huge £685,713 since they have been playing with three tickets.

The 1,053 remaining players in the area received cheques ranging from £1,334 to £6,670 depending on how many tickets they play with.

People’s Postcode Lottery Presenter Jeff Brazier said during his visit to Burnham giving out the cheques: “It’s been a cracking day at the seaside, handing out life-changing cheques to our biggest winners in the full winning postcode. I’m sure they’ll be celebrating all weekend long!”

“And it’s amazing that over 1,050 people have each scooped a tidy four-figure sum. Congratulations Burnham-On-Sea!”

Friday’s prize is part of a draw promoted on behalf of Postcode Earth Trust supported by players. The Trust has a mission to support appreciation of the natural, creative and built environment through activities that promote awareness and understanding.

Benefiting charities include Friends of the Earth, Canal & River Trust and The Conservation Volunteers. Local good causes have also benefited from player support. This year, Seed of Hope CIC in Bridgwater was awarded £25,000 to support people with mental health problems. With 33% of the ticket price going to deserving projects, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised more than £1.1 Billion for thousands of charities and good causes.

It’s not the first time people in Burnham-On-Sea have struck it lucky. In December 2022, several residents in part of Burnham’s Stodden’s Road landed £1,000 each when TA8 2DD was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner.

Pictured: Celebrations underway in Burnham on Friday (Photos Postcode Millions Lottery)