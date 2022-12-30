People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

Several residents in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating this week after winning cash thanks to their postcode.

The neighbours in part of Stodden’s Road landed £1,000 each when TA8 2DD was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner on December 27th.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, pictured, said: “A massive congratulations to all the winners and I hope they enjoy treating themselves with the cash.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £1Billion for good causes since 2005.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: