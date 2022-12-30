Several residents in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating this week after winning cash thanks to their postcode.

The neighbours in part of Stodden’s Road landed £1,000 each when TA8 2DD was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner on December 27th.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, pictured, said: “A massive congratulations to all the winners and I hope they enjoy treating themselves with the cash.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £1Billion for good causes since 2005.