Local runners are being invited to kickstart the new year with a 5km or 10km night run on Brean Down.

The run, called ‘Storm The Fort’, is being organised on January 23rd by Channel Events as part of a series of ‘Dark Skies’ night runs across the region this winter.

The 2022 event attracted over 160 runners, as we reported here.

A spokesman says: “There’s a choice of 5km or 10km routes and every participant will be rewarded with a wooden medal.”

“The run will take place at Brean Down, starting and finishing outside the National Trust cafe.”

“This is a great way to experience Brean Down and the Fort in a different light and explore some of its hidden gems.”

Entry cost £21, £20 if booked as part of the Somerset mini series or £19 if booked as part of the whole series.

Full event details can be found on the website at https://www.channelevents.co.uk/storm-the-fort/

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: