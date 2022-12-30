Local runners are being invited to kickstart the new year with a 5km or 10km night run on Brean Down.

The run, called ‘Storm The Fort’, is being organised on January 23rd by Channel Events as part of a series of ‘Dark Skies’ night runs across the region this winter.

The 2022 event attracted over 160 runners, as we reported here.

A spokesman says: “There’s a choice of 5km or 10km routes and every participant will be rewarded with a wooden medal.”

“The run will take place at Brean Down, starting and finishing outside the National Trust cafe.”

“This is a great way to experience Brean Down and the Fort in a different light and explore some of its hidden gems.”

Entry cost £21, £20 if booked as part of the Somerset mini series or £19 if booked as part of the whole series.

Full event details can be found on the website at https://www.channelevents.co.uk/storm-the-fort/