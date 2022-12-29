Police are asking motorists to be vigilant following an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow.

Several cars have been damaged in recent days whilst parked in Berrow and Burnham when catalytic convertors were removed overnight.

Police say catalytic converters are attractive to thieves due to high prices for the metals inside them, and because they are relatively quick and easy to steal.

A Police spokesman said: “Do please remain alert to any suspicious activity particularly around the underside of vehicles.”

“Hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius, which have more valuable catalytic converters, are particularly likely to be targeted.”

Police advice to deter catalytic converter thieves:

You can help to deter thieves by:

• Parking your vehicle in a secure garage overnight or somewhere that makes it difficult for thieves to access its underside.

• Parking where neighbours and passers-by could see anyone tampering with the vehicle.

• Installing motion activated security lighting or CCTV.

• Marking your catalytic converter with a commercially-available etching kit or fitting a ‘cat’ clamp or alarm. This can also help police trace the item and prove a theft, helping us bring offenders to justice.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101. Ideally, provide a vehicle registration/make/model and colour, and a description of the suspects. If you witness a crime in progress, call 999.