Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has praised the work of the town’s Zone Youth Club during a special visit.

Cllr Lesley Millard called in at the club at the town’s Bay Centre in Cassis Close, where she met the children and leaders before Christmas, as pictured here.

The Zone Youth Club – which is supported by the Town Council and other organisations – has recently been boosted by an influx of youngsters.

The club runs every Tuesday during school terms from 3:30pm-5:30pm at The Bay Centre and is aimed at young people in year 6 (10/11 years) to year 11 (16 years).

The Mayor said: “This is a wonderful facility for young people in Burnham and Highbridge, offering a range of fun activities.”

“It was great to head to the club before Christmas to meet the children and leaders during my visit.”

There were concerns for the youth club’s future earlier this year when a successful appeal was issued for more leaders, as we reported here.

A club spokesperson says the appeal netted four helpers. A third youth worker has also been brought onboard, and Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge has also given its support.

“Currently, the youth club is getting bigger than ever and any extra help we can get would be thoroughly appreciated!”

Entry for children costs £1 per week with the first week free. See more details about the club at https://thezoneyouthclub.co.uk/