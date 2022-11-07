Burnham-On-Sea’s ‘The Zone’ after-school club has received support from the town’s Moose Lodge.

Lodge secretary Terry Cornelius says he received a letter for financial assistance from the after-school club, who meet on Tuesdays at the Burnham Area Youth Centre.

The popular club has recently undergone a change in their management committee and requests for support have been sent to various organisations in the community.

The Lodge’s Board of Officers discussed the application and the committee decided to give an initial donation of £100 with the possibility of more support in the future. Terry visited the after-school club to deliver the donation last week, as pictired here.

Lead youth worker Isabelle McGrego said: “We were delighted to receive such a kind and generous donation to the club and it will be put to good use by the 30+ children that attend the club on a regular basis. The local community have pulled really hard together to ensure that the club continues to go from from strength to strength and, thanks to donations like these, the young people of Burnham and Highbridge have a fun, safe and welcoming place to spend some time every week together.”

Terry adds: “One of the objectives of Moose is family support, and this includes sponsorship of the young. I am delighted to pass this donation at this time. There may of course be some more sponsorship further down the line, although this really depends on our lodge’s financial situation.”

Lead youth worker Isabelle McGregor, Terry Cornelius and Elise de Viell with some of the after school club members (Photo Mike Lang)