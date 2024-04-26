Construction of new McDonald’s in Highbridge begins ahead of autumn opening

Construction work to build a new McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Highbridge has started this month in the run-up to its scheduled opening this autumn.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s had won planning permission for the outlet at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

Building work is now underway, as pictured here, with the new outlet scheduled to open in September, as reported here.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Construction at the site is progressing well with a current planned opening date in September.”

“Recruitment for shift leaders has begun with a view to open further requisitions for crew based roles from June.”

The outlet is due to create around 120 jobs. Recruitment for the new roles has started and the first roles are available by clicking here.

The plans, pictured below, show a new drive-thru and restaurant with parking spaces for over 30 vehicles. Greggs is shown on the plans for the next door site.