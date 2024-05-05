PHOTOS: Burnham’s Party In The Park hailed a success despite wet weather

Wet weather failed to dampen spirits at the first event of Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts on Sunday (May 5th).

Showers of rain meant attendance at the Party In The Park in Burnham’s Manor Gardens was down on some previous events.

But those attending enjoyed a fun afternoon of free music from several local bands.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are celebrating their 30th year of events.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy says: “We had a great afternoon despite the weather. Party In The Park saw Keith O’Connell welcomed back to start off the day followed by the great threesome of Arquebus with their first album, then Buzzard, The Jury and the legendary SnakeSnakeSnake.”

A further event is also planned on Sunday June 9th, with more details to follow on Burnham-On-Sea.com soon.