Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club holding Bank Holiday open day today

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to give tennis a go during an open day at the town’s Avenue Tennis Club today (Bank Holiday Monday, 6th May).

The Open Day will be held from 10am- 2pm and is open to all.

“Members of the local community and families will be welcome to try out the facilities and see what the Club has to offer for free,” says Tim Seymour, Head Coach at the Avenue Tennis Club.

There is coaching on offer and the opportunity to try out Pickleball, have a go at Cardio Tennis and have a hit against the Club’s ball machine.

Drinks and light refreshments will be available and there is a special membership offer. Any children attending will receive a free sweatband. All equipment is provided.

We recently reported that the Burnham-On-Sea tennis club had unveiled newly re-surfaced Astroturf courts.