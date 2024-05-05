10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 06, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club holding Bank Holiday open day today
News

Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club holding Bank Holiday open day today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to give tennis a go during an open day at the town’s Avenue Tennis Club today (Bank Holiday Monday, 6th May).

The Open Day will be held from 10am- 2pm and is open to all.

“Members of the local community and families will be welcome to try out the facilities and see what the Club has to offer for free,” says Tim Seymour, Head Coach at the Avenue Tennis Club.

There is coaching on offer and the opportunity to try out Pickleball, have a go at Cardio Tennis and have a hit against the Club’s ball machine.

Drinks and light refreshments will be available and there is a special membership offer. Any children attending will receive a free sweatband. All equipment is provided.

We recently reported that the Burnham-On-Sea tennis club had unveiled newly re-surfaced Astroturf courts.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society performs Spring Concert
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham’s Party In The Park hailed a success despite wet weather

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
10.5 ° C
11.4 °
8.4 °
94 %
2.4kmh
10 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com