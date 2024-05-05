PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society performs Spring Concert

More than 120 people attended Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Spring Concert on Saturday (May 4th).

The event took place at Saturday at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Catholic Church in Burnham-On-Sea.

“The choir performed Brahms Requiem and Schubert Mass in G,” said Musical director James Davies, adding: “It was a wonderful concert and we thank all who came along to support us.”

Father Michael Hart welcomed the Mayor, visitors and choir on behalf of the church. James Davies conducted the choir, along with accompanists Frances Webb and John Bodiley plus soloists Siona Stockel and Christopher Sheldrake.

Members of the Society singing included sopranos Pauline Baker, Rose Baker, Penny Charman, Mary Crowe, Anne Hicks, Jane Kendall, Judith Neilsen, Janet Nurse, Judy Sharp, Yvonne Ryder, Trish Sheerman, Julie Skinner, Rachel Smith, Eileen Wedgwood, Ventura Williams, Colette Winfield, Karen Wingrove and Jenny Wintle.

Altos were Shirley Anthony, Gillian Briggs, Sue Dragt, Rose Edwards, Jane Finch, Sally Flack, Ann Griffiths, Anna Hallett, Robin Jenkins, Jane Lee, Joan Locock, Marion Osborn, Sue Price, Jean Reynolds, Janet Scowcroft, Mary Spilsbury, Kate Tucker and Amanda Watson.

Tenors were Peter Brown, Andy Cruickshank, David Hill, David King, Peter Read and Bernie Spilsbury. Basses were Brian Foakes, Brian Griffin, Mark Kukula-Carbin, Richard Sigrist, Roger Wildbore and Steve Wood.

Among those attending was Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard who said it had been a “wonderful evening.”