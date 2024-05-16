Thousands watch Burnham-On-Sea boy’s beach safety videos promoting safety awareness

A Burnham-On-Sea schoolboy has set up his own YouTube beach safety channel featuring videos that aim to promote safety awareness.

Dom Jefferies, 6, has launched the ‘Dom’s Beach Safety’ channel on the online platform to warn of dangers such as mud, fast moving tides, the weather and risks faced by visitors.

The youngster, who wants to become a beach warden or a teacher when he’s older, ends each of the videos with the words “be safe.”

Dom, who has been praised by local beach wardens including Gary Elliott, pictured above, records the video updates with the help of his father Ian, who is a former coastguard and RNLI volunteer.

Dom, who loves spending time on the beach, says he was prompted into action after hearing about the tragic death of the youngster Dylan Cecil in August 2012.

Dylan was on a family holiday in Burnham-On-Sea when he was swept out to sea after falling off the jetty. A four-day search for Dylan ended when a member of the public discovered his body.

A plaque has been placed at the top of the jetty in memory of Dylan and a charity has been set up in his name. The charity, which Ian helped to form, raises funds for families who are struggling financially to take their children on holiday.

In another tragic incident in Burnham, Peter Jeffery, 68, from Bath, drowned last year after he jumped into the sea from the jetty to rescue a woman and her dog. His body was found several days later on Stert Island opposite Burnham.

Dom told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I set up the Beach Safety channel because I wanted people to stay safe when they are out on the coast. It was very sad when Dylan died. I don’t want that to happen to anyone else.”

Since setting up the YouTube channel and Facebook page, Dom’s videos have been watched thousands of times and he has attracted hundreds of followers. One video alone has been seen over 7,000 times.

Ian, who works as a tourism officer at the seafront tourist information centre, adds: “The response to Dom’s videos has been amazing. I just hope it gets the message out far and wide and will prevent any future tragedies.”

Dom says: “I would like a million followers overall and possibly to get a campervan to go around the country spreading the safety message.”

A local business is also being sought to sponsor Dom’s branded beach safety clothing.

Burnham-On-Sea beach is covered by RNLI lifeguards between June and September with beach wardens on patrol between April and October. The town also has BARB Search & Rescue’s hovercrafts on standby around the clock alongside Coastguards and the RNLI.

Dom will also be posting messages from Cornwall this summer when he’s on holiday with his mum Debbie after seeing various rescues take place.

Dom’s You Tube channel can be found at Dom’s Beach Safety – YouTube and his Facebook page is here.