Mon May 06, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards called to find missing 'distresssed' person

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to help a person reported to be in a distresssed state heading towards Brean.

The Burnham team was called out at 11.25pm to help Police in the search for the missing person.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “The team were tasked to search for a person in distress who was known to be heading in the direction of Brean Down.”

“Most of the team headed to station to collect the truck and all the search and rescue equipment we would need.”

“Our Station Officer was heading directly to Brean Down to get more info and start planning the next step in locating and helping the person.”

“As he made his way along the main road into Brean he spotted someone fitting the description on a grass verge and approached them to ascertain if it was the person we were tasked to find.”

“After a brief conversation it was confirmed this was the person we were looking for and they were left in the care of the on-scene police units.”

The incident – on April 28th – therefore had a quick and successful outcome.

