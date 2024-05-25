12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsGive bowling a go at Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club charity open day today
NewsWhat's On

Give bowling a go at Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club charity open day today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club is set to hold a special open day today (Sunday May 26th) when local people will be able to try out the game.

The club, based in St Andrew’s Road, will hold the event from 11am-4pm and will be offering free taster sesssions for newcomers and fun target games.

A spokesman says: “We look forward to welcoming people along to our open day this Sunday raise awareness of the club and game, and seek new members.”

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

“We will also be supporting BARB Search & Rescue during the day with fundraising activities.”

“Come along and try out the game – all abilities are welcome to give it a try – and get involved at this friendly club.”

The club has been running since 1906 and currently has around 100 members.

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

Previous article
Burnham Police appeal for witnesses as man is arrested after Berrow crash leaves two hurt
Next article
Berrow Makers Market returns today for event with over a dozen craft stalls

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
12.2 ° C
13.8 °
10.9 °
90 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com