Highbridge’s Morland Hub team ‘incredibly proud’ to be highly commended for award

The team who run Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub say they are ‘incredibly proud’ to have been highly commended for a prestigious Royal award.

Two of the team who help to run the Highbridge community facilities travelled to The Royal Bath & West Show for the presentation of the award.

Jane Macpherson, Development Manager and Tony Cradock, Trustee, received the award from Viscount Falmouth, President of the Royal Bath & West Society, pictured above.

The 2024 Prince of Wales Award is sponsored by the Duchy of Cornwall and the Royal Bath & West of England Society.

The competition offers community projects in Bristol, BANES, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire or Gloucestershire the chance to win a prize of £1,000 along with the prestige that the endorsement brings.

Jane told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This year the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge is incredibly proud to have received the Highly Commended award for its many years of outstanding work within the local community.”

“The judges were very impressed by the varied nature of the work of the Hub and by how many people it reaches and helps on both a daily and weekly basis.”

A panel of judges made up of representatives from The Duchy of Cornwall, The Royal Bath & West of England Society and previous Prince of Wales Award winners had the difficult task of compiling a shortlist before visiting each of the finalists – and choosing the winners.

The Prince of Wales Award is aimed at projects that are ‘run by the people, for the people’ with the option for large and diverse parts of the community to become involved.