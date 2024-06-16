9.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 17, 2024
Multi-vehicle crash caused long tailbacks between Burnham and Bridgwater
News

Multi-vehicle crash caused long tailbacks between Burnham and Bridgwater

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

M5 crash near Burnham-On-Sea

A crash led to long tailbacks of over five miles on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Sunday (June 16th).

The accident, which involved five vehicles, happened just after junction 23 for Bridgwater North on the M5 heading northbound to Burnham.

National Highways said there were delays of 60 minutes with stop-start traffic stretching back 5.5 miles.

The A38 through Highbridge was also extra busy as traffic diverted around the crash.

There were no details on the condition of those involved in the collision.

