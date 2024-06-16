New affordable dentist serving Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea welcomed

Residents in the Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to benefit from a new affordable dentist scheduled to open at the end of this summer.

The practice will be opening in Wembdon Road, Bridgwater by the autumn and will soon be welcoming new patients from across the area – including Burnham and Highbridge.

Further details will be announced later this summer.

Local Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Claire Sully says the news will be welcomed by people in the area who have struggled to access dental care.

“I’m delighted there will be a new dentist surgery in Bridgwater. It will come as a relief to many who have found access to dentist treatment near impossible under this government,” she says.

She adds that the Lib Dems plan to cut VAT on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes, and guarantee access to emergency dental treatment.

The candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency are: