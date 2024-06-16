Burnham-On-Sea fire crew rescues four people from crashed car in hedge

Local fire crews rescued four people from a car after it crashed into a hedge near Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening (June 16th).

Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar fire crews were called to Badgworth near Lower Weare at 7.38pm alongside other emergency services.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset fire service confirms: “Two fire crews were sent to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision near Lower Weare.”

“On arrival, crews confirmed this vehicle had left the highway and gone into a hedge.”

“Four casualties were pulled from the vehicle and attended to by ambulance crews on scene. Police were also in attendance.”