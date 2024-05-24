Big crowds expected as Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival returns today with over 80 stalls

Burnham-On-Sea’s long-running food festival returns to the town centre today (Saturday May 25th) with a great line-up of dozens of food and drink stalls.

eat:Burnham runs from 10am-4pm and will fill Victoria Street, the High Street and College Street, while other stalls will also be set up at the Baptist Church.

Festival organiser Bev Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After 23 times we are keen to keep it fresh and have added in more entertainment this time to encourage people to stay all day and explore the town.”

“There will be ‘follow the dolphin’ busking outside the Methodist Church, a ‘Hula Hoop Lady’ on Victoria Street with free circus skills workshops, Punch & Judy shows outside the Victoria Hotel, Paul Midgley busking on the High Street with his recycled instruments and the Roller Disgoat outside the Baptist Church.”

Bev adds: “There are 80+ producers and street food stalls booked in – lots of regular Burnham-On-Sea favourites and a few new ones too.”

“It will be really nice to welcome Pride on Sea, Better BOS and the Royal British Legion who are popping up with stalls to explain their local work.”

“There will also be extra seating outside the Methodist and Baptist Churches, and there will be dedicated blue badge parking between the Ritz Cinema and Victoria Hotel.”

Roads will close from 7am on Saturday 25th May and the organisers have asked people to not leave their vehicles overnight if they can’t move them before 7am as this will stop the producers being able to set up.

The festival added its thanks to Greenslade Taylor Hunt and A&D 4×4 for their continued support.