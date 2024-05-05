Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema to show special screening of The Garfield Movie for charity

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to screen hold a special screening of The Garfield Movie on Sunday (12th May) for charity.

Sony Pictures has announced that special preview screenings of The Garfield Movie will be held in support of the charity MediCinema.

The new film, with the voice of Chris Pratt as the titular ginger feline, will be screening in over 300 UK venues on 12th May 2024, almost two weeks before the film’s general release.

In a statement, the CEO of MediCinema Colin Lawrence said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Sony and all the exhibition partners taking part. By donating their income from these screenings to MediCinema they and their customers are helping to support patients visiting our cinemas.”

“We know that this vastly improves the experience of being in hospital and these special previews will mean that so many more NHS patients and their families will benefit.”

MediCinema operates in several UK hospitals, providing in-house cinema experiences for patients that aim to improve their overall wellbeing.

They run screenings tailored to specific clinical groups as well as personal film showings for patients unable to attend other sessions. MediCinema also collaborates with Disney on the Moments that Matter partnership.

The new film will be screened at Burnham’s Ritz Cinema at 2.15pm on Sunday and tickets are available from here.