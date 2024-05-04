Burnham fundraisers set for 1,400 mile road trip to Spain for local school

Four intrepid fundraisers from Burnham-On-Sea are preparing to take part in a 1,400 miles drive to Spain this month.

Ross Macbeth, Neil Greenwood, Ian Hannis and Gavin Ward have spent weeks preparing their 23-year-old Renault Scenic for the ‘Benidorm Or Bust’ event.

The event involves around 50 cars travelling through France and Spain, ending up in Benidorm where they will get an official welcome from the town’s Mayor.

They will set off from Burnham-On-Sea on May 14th and head to Dover before crossing France and Spain, taking turns to drive, before reaching Benidorm on May 18th.

Ross told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “None of us has done something like this before so there’s a mixture of excitement and intrepidation!”

“It’s a great challenge though and we are looking forward to it.”

“Several of us have children at Brent Knoll School, so the money is going to the school to help it buy new IT equipment.”

Click here for their fundraising page