Burnham-On-Sea theatre secures funding from Hinkley Point C for events aimed at over 65s

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has been awarded a grant from the Hinkley Point C Community Fund to provide regular activities for local residents aged over 65.

The first event, called ’80 Years On’, is the first of the theatre’s seniors events made possible by the grant funding.

A spokeswoman says: “Join us at The Princess Theatre on Thursday 6th June to remember D-Day.”

“The Princess Community Choir will be performing war time songs with tea and cake provided by the new Cabaret Café Bar.”

“As we know, many in our community will want to celebrate this momentous event in British history, which is why we will be opening this event up to everyone at a standard ticket price of £7.50 but with subsidised ticket price for those over 65 years of age at just £4.00 per ticket.”

The event takes place at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by clicking here.