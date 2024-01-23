Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host a fun-filled traditional pantomime this week when Burnham District Pantomime Society brings ‘Mother Goose’ to the stage.

The long-running society is performing shows on Wednesday 24th Jan at 7pm, Thursday 25th Jan at 7pm, Friday 26th Jan at 7pm and Saturday 27th Jan at 2pm and 7pm then Sunday 28th at 2pm.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Join Burnham District Pantomime Society for a fun-filled pantomime, which will take Gladys Goose on her rags to riches journey and back again, ably assisted by Molly & Tom and her daft son, Wally. Along the way we’ll meet a Squire, a Demon and a beautiful goose called Priscilla.”

“This traditional, family pantomime promises lots of fun, and is guaranteed to make audiences, both young and young at heart, laugh, boo and hiss!”

Those performing include: Mother Gladys Goose – Rob Manlow; Wally Goose – Emma Twigg; Molly Goose – Shannon Diack; Tom Grabbit – Louise Day; Squire Grabbit – Jason Hughes; Demon Rancid – Alfred Bissell; Fairy Goodheart – Sue Hughes and Dozy Den – Georgia Twigg.

Also appearing will be Lazy Len – Gabrielle Blair; The Narrator – Alex Markoutsas; Priscilla Goose – Sam Millard; King of Gooseland – Alastair Murray; Queen of Gooseland – Lynsey Bissell.

The Senior Chorus are: Alesha Hayward; Bethany Mason; Cameron Hicks; Chloe MacBeth; Elizabeth State; Emma Hall; Freya Wetherall; Georgie-Mai McCollum; Kathryn Redman; Keziah McKnight; Kody Shadbolt; Lynsey Bissell; Owen Twigg; Sienna Moores; Taylor Noad

The Junior Chorus will be Ben Hayward; Bronwyn Lennox; Elsie Lennox; Eric Williams; Jennifer Saunders; Lois Choopani; Maisie Stevens and Summer Lewis.

Tickets are available now, priced at £18.00 and £15 for over 65’s and students, from www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk

Last year, Burnham District Pantomime Society celebrated winning several awards for its 2023 pantomime.