Johnny Cash Revisited coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on August 9th

Music lovers in Burnham-On-Sea will be able to enjoy a night of Johnny Cash nostalgia in August.

The Princess Theatre is hosting ‘Johnny Cash Revisited’ on Friday 9th August at 7:30pm with a two-hour, live concert performance set between 1969 and 1971.

Based on the hugely popular ‘Johnny Cash Show’ TV series, the show focuses on the period when Cash was at the height of his career around the world following the success of his legendary ‘At Folsom Prison’ and ‘San Quentin’ albums.

A spokesperson says: “Johnny Cash Revisited is a musical journey through five decades of hits by the legendary “Man In Black” himself, with his wife, June Carter, The Tennessee Three, and their friends.”

“The show features flashbacks to the very beginning of Cash’s career at Sun Records in Memphis and includes his greatest hits from the 1950’s on through the decades with hits such as Folsom Prison Blues, I Walk The Line, Big River, Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, One Piece At A Time, Daddy Sang Bass, A Thing Called Love, Ghost Riders In The Sky, Without Love, and duets, Jackson and It Ain’t Me Babe, with June Carter, a legend in her own right and member of the pioneering “Carter Family”.

“The show boasts a fabulous live band called Starkville who could entertain you for the entire two hours. They perform popular songs by artists to whom Cash himself gave a prime-time TV spot, and in some cases their biggest break, as guests on his TV show.”

“Hit songs by Derek and The Dominoes, and Credence Clearwater Revival, feature alongside Johnny’s long-time friends and Sun Records label mates, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins.”

“We’re are sure it will bring back wonderful feelings of nostalgia to those who lived through those years, while introducing a whole new generation to the wonderful country, rock ‘n’ roll, and rockabilly music of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and into the new millennium!”

For tickets, click here.