New Burnham-On-Sea contemporary textiles art group launches unique art project

A new contemporary textile art group has launched in Burnham-On-Sea and is running a unique art project.

The group meets once a month at the town’s Princess Theatre and is led by Burnham textile artist Ronnie Broadley with 20 locals taking part.

Ronnie, pictured in the centre below, says: “We are running a project to create artwork reflecting Burnham’s environment with an exhibition being planned for next summer.”

“We have been focusing on Victorian architecture this month with stencil printing and stitching on top.”

“A needle felting of some buildings and shopfronts along Burnham High Street is also being planned for the exhibition.”

She adds: “There are lots of crafting groups locally, but we are unique in focusing on contemporary textiles.”

The group meets on the first Tuesday of every month from 1.30pm – 3.30pm.

Spaces cost £5 each, and are bookable via the Princess Theatre website or the box office.