4.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsProfessional touring theatre group heading to Burnham-On-Sea to perform Thomas Hardy classic
NewsWhat's On

Professional touring theatre group heading to Burnham-On-Sea to perform Thomas Hardy classic

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Professional touring theatre group Conn Artists will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea in March to perform the classic Thomas Hardy masterpiece ‘Far from the Madding Crowd’.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre will host the show on Saturday 22nd March, with tickets now on sale.

“Thomas Hardy’s masterpiece about love, class and genderroles is set against the rural landscape of Victorian England and is brought to life in a new adaptation by the acclaimed Conn Artists Theatre Company, performed by an ensemble cast accompanied by music and songs of the period,” says a spokesperson.

“Capricious, independent and beautiful Bathsheba Everdene inherits and manages her uncle’s farm. She is courted by three infatuated suitors: an honest, loyal and capable shepherd; a womanising and charming Sergeant; and a lonely, wealthy farmer. Who will she choose? If any of them? She plays with all their hearts to devastating and dramatic effect.”

“Far from the Madding Crowd, adapted by Nick Young & Ross Muir, demonstrates live, vibrant theatre at its very best.” Tickets, priced at £20, are on sale here.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today with local food and crafts
Next article
Police say man died in Somerset M5 crash that closed it this week

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
4.9 ° C
5.6 °
2.9 °
85 %
1.3kmh
27 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com