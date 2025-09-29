PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s character captured in cloth and stitch at new exhibition

A new exhibition is underway at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre this week showcasing the town’s unique character through the eyes of local textile artists.

Running from Tuesday 30th September to Saturday 4th October, ‘Burnham in Cloth, Paper & Stitch’ is the result of months of creative work by the theatre’s Contemporary Creative Textiles group, led by local artist Ronnie Broadley.

Inspired by Burnham’s architecture, high street and surrounding landscape, the group has used techniques including printmaking, needle felting, collage and hand stitching to create a vibrant collection of 35 artworks that reflect the spirit and diversity of the area.

The free-to-enter exhibition is being held in the theatre’s Pizey Room, with members of the public warmly invited to view the pieces and celebrate the creativity of the community each day between 10am and 3pm.

Work on the display began with artists studying the shapes and features of Burnham’s architecture, including shopfronts along the High Street and the town’s iconic Pavilion.

These were translated into stitched and dry needle-felted works. Later, the focus shifted to the natural environment, with pieces depicting the Somerset Levels, willow trees, and sand dunes using mixed media, fabric, and hand-stitching techniques.

The exhibition is overseen by a group of local textile artists who have also launched monthly workshops throughout the year. These sessions aim to upskill participants in wearable art, clothing, and bedding design using techniques such as needle-making, printmaking, and mixed media.

Visitors this Saturday (October 4th) can enjoy live demonstrations from 10am to 3pm, offering a hands-on look at the creative processes behind the artwork. Many of the 35 pieces on display are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting future community art initiatives.

Pictured: The exhibition at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre features 35 pieces created by a collective of local artists, including Ronnie Broadley and Anne Kingston-White