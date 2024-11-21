1.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre reports rise in visitor numbers and revenue
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre reports rise in visitor numbers and revenue

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre

The manager of The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea has this week said the facilities have seen another uplift in visitor numbers and revenue after a busy few months.

Manager Julie Hook gave a positive update on the facilities during a meeting of the Town Council’s Assets and Amenities Committee.

During the first ten months of this year, 8,539 tickets were sold, generating revenue of  £124,780.

In the same ten months of last year, 6,687 tickets were sold, generating revenue of £80,681.

Julie told councillors: “It’s been a very busy few months for the theatre with an increase in ticket sales year on year.”

She added: “Our Senior’s events continue to be popular, each event having been fully sold out. This was made possible by the grant from the Hinkley Point fund. The latest was a game show afternoon, ‘No Deal or Deal’, which was very popular with the patrons.”

She adds: “Our programme for 2025 and 2026 is already underway with lots of varied shows, which we hope will appeal to our patrons. We are becoming ‘known’ by many of our promotors and agents with bands who have visited recommending us to other bands to come to the Princess Theatre, which is a lovely compliment.”

“We have received many comments from our visiting companies expressing their thanks for a professional experience, the warm welcome they receive. Thanks, must go to our team who look after the promotors, crew, performers before, during and after the show.”

“We are so fortunate to have so many lovely, and very efficient, volunteers working with us at The Princess Theatre. We have attracted several new recruits recently. We cannot express the gratitude we feel for the work they do and the warm welcome they give to our patrons, they are truly an asset to the theatre and we extend our greatest thanks to them.”

Previous article
Local crash victim’s story features in emotional new Police video highlighting dangers of speed

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
1.3 ° C
2.4 °
0.1 °
92 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com