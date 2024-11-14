Burnham-On-Sea residents invited to afternoon of festive entertainment with community choir

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Princess Theatre for an afternoon of festive entertainment.

The Princess Community Choir, led by Julie Meikle, will be performing songs on Wednesday 18th December at 2.30pm that will lift your spirits and get you ready for the festivities ahead.

“Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink to set the mood, followed by a delicious festive buffet from the Cabaret Café Bar,” says a spokesperson.

“To add to the excitement, everyone will be in with a chance to win in our Christmas raffle. The perfect way to begin your Christmas celebrations. We can’t wait to share this special day with you.”

Songs for the Season Christmas concert is the latest in a series of afternoon activities and events that have been held at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre throughout the year in association with HPC Community Fund grant that was awarded to the theatre in early 2024.

Tickets for ‘Songs for the Season with The Princess Community Choir’ are for over 65s priced at £6.50 (subsidised by the HPC Community Fund) and for under 65s priced at £10.50. See more here.