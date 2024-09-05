New art exhibition by Burnham-On-Sea artist opens in town’s Princess Theatre

A new art exhibition by a Burnham-On-Sea artist has opened in the town’s Princess Theatre.

Tony Machin’s colourful work is on show at the Cabaret Café Bar this month until October 4th.

He says: “Painting mainly in acrylics, I strive to capture the essence and mood or character, as well as the light and likeness of the subject that initially moved me to pick up my brushes in the first place.”

“I have been very keen on art since a very young age. At fifteen I attended Camberwell School of Art in London.”

“I have shown my work at various places in London and having moved four years ago to the Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea area, locally at other venues in Somerset.”

With paintings depicting many local landmarks, and further afield, his work has already a talking point with the cafe’s visitors.

Tony’s art can be viewed at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea until Friday 4th October on weekdays 9am-3.30pm.