17.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 06, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew art exhibition by Burnham-On-Sea artist opens in town's Princess Theatre
News

New art exhibition by Burnham-On-Sea artist opens in town’s Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new art exhibition by a Burnham-On-Sea artist has opened in the town’s Princess Theatre.

Tony Machin’s colourful work is on show at the Cabaret Café Bar this month until October 4th.

He says: “Painting mainly in acrylics, I strive to capture the essence and mood or character, as well as the light and likeness of the subject that initially moved me to pick up my brushes in the first place.”

“I have been very keen on art since a very young age. At fifteen I attended Camberwell School of Art in London.”

“I have shown my work at various places in London and having moved four years ago to the Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea area, locally at other venues in Somerset.”

With paintings depicting many local landmarks, and further afield, his work has already a talking point with the cafe’s visitors.

Tony’s art can be viewed at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea until Friday 4th October on weekdays 9am-3.30pm.

Previous article
Driver arrested as vehicle is driven along wrong side of M5 between Burnham and Weston
Next article
Man thanks mystery person who returned his wallet after he lost it in Burnham-On-Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
17.5 ° C
18.1 °
17 °
95 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com