12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 05, 2024
News

Driver arrested as vehicle is driven along wrong side of M5 between Burnham and Weston

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police on M5 motorway

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

Police say they were called to reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the M5 carriageway on Sunday (September 1st) in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the M5 carriageway.”

“The driver was reported between Junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and Junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare.”

“One person has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. They have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”

Pictured: Police on the M5 motorway near Burnham-On-Sea (archive)

