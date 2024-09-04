12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 05, 2024
News

New Community Employment Hub in Burnham-On-Sea offers free employment help

A new Community Employment Hub has launched in Burnham-On-Sea at the town’s Waffle Hub Community Cafe.

Operating from Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, it runs every second Monday of the month with the next one taking place on Monday 9th September between 10am-12pm.

“The free impartial service offers support towards work, for anyone over the age of 16 whether they are in work, out of work, facing redundancy or thinking about a change of career or job,” says a spokesperson.

“The free Community Employment Hubs employment support service runs in Taunton, West Somerset, Wellington, Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We offer comprehensive, bespoke and individually tailored support for everyone who is looking to change career, unemployed, has been out of work for a while, being made redundant etc.”

See this web page for more information: Community empyment hubs.

