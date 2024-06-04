7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 05, 2024
News

New-look cafe bar opened by Mayor at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Cabaret cafe bar

A new-look cafe bar has opened this week at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

The Cabaret café bar was opened on Tuesday (June 4th) and is being operated by Lisa Humphreys and Rosie O‘Donnell.

Lisa told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have opened this week and are offering a full menu of hot meals, snacks and drinks.”

Lisa has plenty of experience in hospitality as a local caterer and bar manager.

Cabaret cafe bar

The Princess Theatre welcomed Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, to open the new Cabaret café bar.

The new facilities are now open Tuesday-Friday 9am – 3.30pm, providing a café service during the day serving breakfasts, lunches, light snacks, homemade cakes and pastries, and a bar service for all evening events and shows.

The Mayor gave a warm welcome at the opening to Lisa, while the first of the customers enjoyed the drinks and pastries, saying “the café space is wonderful to have in the theatre, and I wish you all the very best of luck”

The Cabaret café bar team have been working hard in preparation of Tuesday’s opening and were excited to welcome their first customers. The menu and more details are available here.

