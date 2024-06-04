New thermal imaging camera will help Burnham and Highbridge residents reduce energy bills

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe has received a donation of a new piece of hi-tech equipment that can help local people reduce their energy bills.

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC has presented the group with a FLIR Thermal Imaging Camera to enable the Repair Cafes to offer the service to local householders.

When the weather is colder and the central heating is on, a member of the Repair Cafe team can be requested to visit (at no cost) and use the camera to take ‘thermal image’ pictures, outside and inside, if required, to show heat loss areas in the home.

These images will clearly show where improvements are needed to enable householders to eliminate or reduce heat loss, save energy and, ultimately, money.

The camera was accepted on behalf of Repair Cafe in a presentation during last weekend’s Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival, by Hugh Champion, a lead member of the ‘thermal imaging’ team, who said: “We are extremely grateful to Burnham and Weston Energy CIC.”

“This high specification camera will enable us to identify sources of heat loss within a home, which if acted on, will enable the householder to reduce energy wastage and save money.”

“These benefits are entirely in line with the core objectives of Repair Cafe and we look forward to being able to offer this free service to the local community.”

Further advice and assistance, householders can also refer to Burnham and Weston Energy CIC who offer free advice on how to deal with draughts, insulation issues and more.