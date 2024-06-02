PHOTOS: Second Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival is hailed a success at Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival has been hailed a success after a busy second annual event on Saturday (June 1st).

The free family event was held at Apex Park in Highbridge and was organised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

A wide range of environmental activities and displays were held featuring ‘green’ groups and organisations from the area.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was good to see so many families at the festival. Our aim was to reach young families and children and we achieved that.”

“It was very satisfying to see the children enjoying the craft with Create You and the pond creatures with Somerset Wildlife Trust. The Foraging Walk and storytelling was very successful and Our Highbridge were pleased with the response.”

“The Bus User Group and the Plastic Free Group signed up more volunteers. The Growing Group gave away many plants and seeds, and the children were able to plant their own sunflowers to take home. The group was grateful to Annie from the Westcroft Farm Shop for donating so many plants.”

The event also included a Tai Chi demonstration, and displays from Somerset Wildlife Trust, details about becoming Plastic Free and reducing energy bills, the local Bus User Group, Somerset Wildlife Trust, Secret World, the Growing Group, King Alfred School’s Pre-loved Prom group, The Repair Café, and the Brue Green Pathways Project.

“Our thanks go to Deputy Mayor Cllr Roger Keen who gave the welcome and introduced Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Bristol to open the event. As always we would like to thank Ian Jefferies and his band of volunteers alongside Cllr Peter Clayton who manned the Town Council gazebo and was one of our first aiders. The council office staff were amazing with their administrative and PR support.”

“Overall, the festival was a real community effort to celebrate and raise awareness of the environmental work being done in our towns.”