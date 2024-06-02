Former Burnham-On-Sea care home goes on sale for £1.2million after HMO proposals rejected

Burnham-On-Sea’s former Hillview Nursing Home has gone up for sale for £1.2million after plans for a home of multiple ocupation were rejected by Somerset Council.

In April, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that plans to turn the former nursing home at 34-36 Berrow Road into a 37-bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) had been turned down by Somerset Council.

Metal fencing has been installed outside the building during recent days and Greenslade Taylor Hunt in Burnham is now promoting the 0.32-acre site as being “suitable for a range of alternative uses, subject to planning.”

The owner had proposed that the building’s 37 rooms would have been converted into studio bedrooms ranging from nine to 21 square-metres in size.

However, the council’s planning officer gave three reasons as to why the development was not appropriate, stating that the conversion would result in an ‘unacceptable increase of noise, activity and disruption to the detriment of the amenities of neighbouring occupiers’.

The council also added that the building’s ‘external amenity space’ was not of adequate size for its planned 37 residents. The authority also raised concern about inadequate parking facilities.

Greenslade Taylor Hunt says the deadline for submission of offers is 12 noon on Friday, 12th July 2024.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in 2022 that Hillview Nursing Home had closed down following enforcement action from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).