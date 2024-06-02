14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 03, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham outdoor concert in Manor Gardens is cancelled
News

Burnham outdoor concert in Manor Gardens is cancelled

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Plans for an outdoor music event in Burnham-On-Sea this coming weekend to coincide with D-Day celebrations has been cancelled after the lead organiser was hurt in an accident.

Mike Murphy was injured in a fall on a staircase while on holiday in Majorca last month.

“I had been feeling unwell for a couple of days when I unfortunately had a blackout walking down a flight of marble stairs and suffered a nasty fall,” he says.

“I badly injured a leg and had to be rushed to hospital for surgery and treatment.”

“Fortunately, I’m now back home, recovering and my family has been wonderful in helping me but I will be unable to organise the event in the Manor Gardens that we had planned for Sunday June 9th.”

Instead, the next scheduled outdoor music event in the Manor Gardens will therefore be Picnic In The Park on Sunday, July 7th.

A separate D-Day celebration event is going ahead on Saturday June 15th at the Oaktree Arena on the A38, as reported here.

Previous article
Popular road on the outskirts of Highbridge set to close for 40 days from today
Next article
Former Burnham-On-Sea care home goes on sale for £1.2million after HMO proposals rejected

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14.6 ° C
16.1 °
13.1 °
85 %
0.5kmh
10 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com