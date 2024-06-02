Burnham outdoor concert in Manor Gardens is cancelled

Plans for an outdoor music event in Burnham-On-Sea this coming weekend to coincide with D-Day celebrations has been cancelled after the lead organiser was hurt in an accident.

Mike Murphy was injured in a fall on a staircase while on holiday in Majorca last month.

“I had been feeling unwell for a couple of days when I unfortunately had a blackout walking down a flight of marble stairs and suffered a nasty fall,” he says.

“I badly injured a leg and had to be rushed to hospital for surgery and treatment.”

“Fortunately, I’m now back home, recovering and my family has been wonderful in helping me but I will be unable to organise the event in the Manor Gardens that we had planned for Sunday June 9th.”

Instead, the next scheduled outdoor music event in the Manor Gardens will therefore be Picnic In The Park on Sunday, July 7th.

A separate D-Day celebration event is going ahead on Saturday June 15th at the Oaktree Arena on the A38, as reported here.