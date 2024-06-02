14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 03, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPopular road on the outskirts of Highbridge set to close for 40...
News

Popular road on the outskirts of Highbridge set to close for 40 days from today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

roadworks

A popular road on the outskirts of Highbridge is scheduled to temporarily close for 40 days during essential roadworks from Monday, June 3rd.

Poples Bow, a busy cut-through road from the A38, will shut to traffic from 3rd June until 12th July for a total of 40 days.

A Somerset Council spokesperson says: “The temporary closure is necessary to enable Taylor Plant to carry out directional drilling to install a pumping main.”

A diversion route will be in place during the work with traffic being directed around the area affected.

The Poples Bow closure order runs from the junction with Bristol Road. See https://one.network/?tm=138668583 for further details and for information about the works, contact KMW Building Ltd on 0770 461 9301 quoting reference ttro512283N.

Previous article
New-look cafe bar set to open in Burnham-On-Sea theatre this week
Next article
Burnham outdoor concert in Manor Gardens is cancelled

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14.6 ° C
16.1 °
13.1 °
85 %
0.5kmh
10 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com