New-look cafe bar set to open in Burnham-On-Sea theatre this week

A new Burnham-On-Sea cafe bar is set to open in the town’s Princess Theatre this week.

The Cabaret Cafe Bar will open on Tuesday June 4th in place of Hellend’s Kitchen, whose lease expired at the end of May, as we reported here.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, which runs the theatre in Princess Street, says: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of The Cabaret Cafe Bar.”

“Providing a of home cooked meals, including breakfasts, lunches, snacks and drinks with daily specials, it will also offer a fantastic bar service for all our evening performances and events.”

The Town Council announced the news after working on considering several options for continuing to provide bar and café services at the theatre.

Hellend’s Kitchen, run by Carol and Paul Hellend, opened at The Princess Theatre in 2021. A spokesperson said: “We would like thank all our customers past and present who have supported us on our 3 year journey.”

“We would also like to thank theatre staff and volunteers and the town council for their support.”