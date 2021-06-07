A new café and bar has this week opened inside Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre & Arts Centre.

Hellend’s Kitchen catering company was recently awarded the lease for the venue’s café & bar by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, which owns The Princess.

The new-look facilities officially opened on Monday June 7th and are now open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sundays.

A menu of hot, freshly-cooked food is available through the day, with smaller portions and ‘lite bites’ available to those with smaller appetites.

Based in Burnham-On-Sea, Hellend’s Kitchen is run by Carol and Paul Hellend who set up the company in 2019.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Carol says the new café and bar “provides a family friendly atmosphere with good, honest food and drink to cater for all tastes and audiences.”

“We make meals from scratch, so we are flexible enough to cater for many lifestyle and dietary requirements such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free.”

During performances, theatre goers will also be able to enjoy a bar service with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from the venue’s ever-popular event bar.

Hot and cold breakfasts are served from 9am-12 noon while hot and cold lunches are available from 12-5pm, plus teas with fresh scones and sandwiches in the afternoon.

The new cafe will also continue to showcase art from local artists on its walls to provide extra interest and a dash of colour.

Carol will be a familiar face to former and current pupils of Berrow School, where she has been the cook for 12 years.