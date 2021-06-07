Recycling collections in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow and other areas of Sedgemoor today (Tuesday) are being rescheduled to Saturday this week, says Somerset Waste Partnership.

The firm announced last night that anyone in our area due a recycling collection on Tuesday 8th June should put it out for collection on Saturday 12th June instead.

The areas affected are as follows: Burnham-On-Sea, Brean, Berrow, Over Stowey, Enmore, Edithmead, Spaxton, Broomfield, Burrowbridge, Cannington, Wembdon, Merridge, Aisholt, Lower Aisholt, Courtway, Highbridge and Fiddington.

Rubbish and garden waste collections scheduled for Tuesday are unaffected – only recycling collections will be delayed until Saturday.

Spokesman Mark Ford from Somerset Waste Partnership told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption.”

“The move is to allow services to recover after a period of severe staff pressure which has affected collections in the last week or so.”

“These are down to a nationwide shortage of HGV drivers, a local shortage of agency staff, combined with recent heavy holiday traffic and continued heavy loads.”

He added: “Extra crews are being brought in and others are being reallocated from other depots to make sure a backlog of collections is cleared.”

“Rubbish and garden waste collections scheduled for Tuesday are unaffected and will take place as planned.”

“Members of the public do not need to report a missed recycling collection. Their scheduled collection, including any special details like assisted collections, will be transferred to Saturday.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work hard with our contractor to minimise any further disruption.”