Burnham group to hold open day on Sunday for locals to have a say on shaping town’s future

A Burnham-On-Sea community group is set to hold an open day later this weekend for the public to have their say on shaping the town’s future.

The ‘Better BOS’ town board is holding a community engagement event on Sunday, April 28th at Burnham’s Princess Theatre from 2pm-4pm.

“The event will feature initial ideas, the current plans of Better BOS, the journey so far, as well as information on how you can get involved or support the work of the group,” says a spokesperson.

“This day is an opportunity for everyone to have a say in shaping the future of our town. Whether you’re a business owner, a resident, community group or visitor, your input is invaluable.”

“The event will be run as a drop-in, so everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about Better BOS.”

“We know we can’t improve Burnham alone, we need as many people as possible to be part of this journey. Whether you have a few minutes or a couple of hours to spare, we welcome you to come along and share your thoughts.”

“Over the last 6 months, we have been forming as a group, researching ideas, and spending time walking around the town and noting quick and easy wins.”

Made up of volunteers and supported by the council, Better BOS is working to develop and enable initiatives covering the high street and beyond. You can find more information about the group at Better BOS or on Facebook.