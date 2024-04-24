Organisers of 76th Highbridge Festival of The Arts celebrate ‘hugely successful’ event

Organisers of the 76th Highbridge Festival of The Arts are celebrating after more than 2,000 pairs of feet took to the stages at The Princess Theatre and Highbridge Community Hall during a fortnight of competition last month.

The team has thanked the Hinkley Point C Community Fund for their grant towards venue costs this year, which allowed the Festival Committee to keep entry fees and admission charges as low as possible and will help the Festival to continue into the future as a friendly, welcoming and affordable event.

The 2024 Highbridge Festival of the Arts began at The Princess Theatre with two days of Speech & Drama with children from six primary schools reciting poetry either individually or in groups, when they competed for The Dorothy Reaney Trophy for Choral Speech.

Chris Burman, Headteacher of Brent Knoll School, said: “The Festival provides the opportunity to rehearse and perform poetry and songs before a public audience in a public venue.”

“The Highbridge Festival also helps generate and improve children’s self-esteem and their confidence, both improving speech and language and communication skills.”

Adults and secondary school pupils also competed sharing original short stories, drama extracts and poetry.

Sam Nicol impressed the adjudicator with her recitation of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 and was rewarded with a distinction mark.

The Princess Theatre buzzed with hundreds of enthusiastic dancers, aged from four to well over forty in the following five days.

The appreciative audience was entertained by dances in a wide variety of styles from classical ballet to street/commercial and even flamenco.

The adjudicator was pleased with the standard of dancing, awarding distinction marks to quite a few dancers and honours/outstanding to Korben Drew for his Song & Dance in the role of King George III from the musical Hamilton.

Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings saw group performances from Dancers representing various Dance Schools, which delighted the audience.

Secretary Clare Catcheside adds: “These evening performances are fantastic. We are always keen to welcome a wider audience to them and to any of the day-time sessions of the festival as well.”

“Please keep an eye out for the dates of our 2025 Festival and come along to join the audience. Admission charges are minimal. You never know, you may witness a performance from a future star of stage and screen!”

Week Two of the Festival saw musicians and vocalists compete at Highbridge Community Hall.

Music Secretary Mary Lawrence says: “Who would have thought that so much talent could be found in Highbridge? What an eye-opener the second week of the Festival was, culminating with five choirs that would be the envy of Gareth Malone.”

“The audience was treated to a wide selection of performances throughout the final day, from classical greats to a delightful and imaginative arrangement of ‘The Ugly Duckling’. It was a true feast of choral excellence.”

“Previous highlights included a whole day of piano solos and duets, both adults and children displaying considerable virtuosity; a spectacular extract from ‘The Little Mermaid’ including a very credible ship, sea and underwater drama; a lovely variety of instrumental groups, bands and soloists, and another memorable contribution from our local bagpiper. It was a privilege to be present at this inspirational event and to enjoy five days of fantastic live music.”

Plans are already well under way for the 77th Festival in 2025 and organisers hope that many more people will take the opportunity to join the audience.