New beauty salon opens in Highbridge town centre

A new beauty salon has opened in Highbridge town centre.

‘Glow with Nicole’ beauty salon has recently opened in Church Street, run by owner Nicole Szmyt-Pouard, and is offering a full range of beauty treatments.

Nicole told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is my first salon, but I have worked in other salons for over ten years where I built up my experience and knowledge.”

“I have always had a vision of my own salon and I felt it was the right time to open my own business.”

“I really appreciate the warm welcome that I have had from neighbours and people in Highbridge. So many people have popped in to say hello and wish me luck.”

"My salon is a place that people can book in for treatments or to give themselves a special treat. It is a place to chill out and relax and be pampered in a safe, welcoming environment."