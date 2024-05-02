10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 03, 2024
Town Council grants now available to Burnham and Highbridge groups
News

Town Council grants now available to Burnham and Highbridge groups

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

money cash

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups, charities and local organisations who are looking for funding can now apply to the Town Council for a grant.

The council’s deadline for applications is Monday 20th May, 2024.

“The money can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings, or it can be towards the general running costs, or to deliver a community event,” says a spokesperson.

“Providing these grants to our community is something that the Council feels privileged to be able do, and we want to be able to support our communities where it is needed.”

“The council requests that all applicants read the policy guidelines before completing an application form.”

Details on how to apply, as well as the application form and policy guidelines, are available at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants

