The first day of the 76th Highbridge Festival of The Arts was opened by Burnham & Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard.
After an opening speech, she stayed to listen to primary school youngsters from local schools recite poetry on the stage of The Princess Theatre.
Adjudicator, Eleanor McLeod, praised the children for working hard to learn their poems off by heart. Year 8 pupils took to the stage in the afternoon to deliver monologues and said that they had really enjoyed performing in the theatre and appreciated the adjudicator’s feedback.
In the evening the audience and adjudicator were delighted by original stories and poetry, monologues and a “beautiful” recital of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 – Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Eleanor McLeod, the adjudicator, talked to the audience about her passion for public speaking, saying that effective public speaking is an essential life skill preparing young people for the future.
She highlighted several ex-pupils who regularly give lectures and presentations all over the world as part of their jobs and others who have used their skills in interviews.
Six-year-old Edwin, who was in the audience to hear his sister’s original short story, was so inspired by watching everyone on stage that he shared his own story with the adjudicator & audience, rounding off a great day of Speech & Drama.
The festival continues tomorrow, Tuesday, with Year 5 & 6 pupils reciting set verse and groups of children taking part in choral speaking to compete for the Dorothy Reaney Trophy.
Results on Monday March 4th
Class 13 Set Verse Speaking Year 3
1st Anthony Hickson
2nd Freya Barratt
3rd Lacey Neilson
Class 11 Set Verse Speaking Year 1
1st Trystan Treloar
2nd Maya Chaplin
3rd Bobbi Hickson
Class 12 Set Verse Speaking Year 2
1st Jacob Nguyen
2nd Oscar Aves
Class 14 Set Verse Speaking Year 4
1st Rupert Parsons
2nd Oscar Keen
3rd= Bella-Rose Dickson
3rd= Jack Howgate
Class 34J Monologue Scripted
1st Bella Hall
2nd= Isabella Thomas
2nd= Lilian Lowe
Class 37O Original Short Story
1st Kim Lewis
2nd Jane Lee
Class 37G Original Short Story
1st Elsie Timpson
Class 34F Monologue Scripted
1st Eve Smith
Class 34H Monologue Scripted
1st Lola Tilson
Class 38O Sonnets
1st Samantha Nicol
Class 25F Original Poetry
1st Eve Smith
Class 39F Public Speaking
1st Eve Smith
Class 32O Scripted Scene or Extract
1st Samantha Nicol