The first day of the 76th Highbridge Festival of The Arts was opened by Burnham & Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard.

After an opening speech, she stayed to listen to primary school youngsters from local schools recite poetry on the stage of The Princess Theatre.

Adjudicator, Eleanor McLeod, praised the children for working hard to learn their poems off by heart. Year 8 pupils took to the stage in the afternoon to deliver monologues and said that they had really enjoyed performing in the theatre and appreciated the adjudicator’s feedback.

In the evening the audience and adjudicator were delighted by original stories and poetry, monologues and a “beautiful” recital of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 – Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Eleanor McLeod, the adjudicator, talked to the audience about her passion for public speaking, saying that effective public speaking is an essential life skill preparing young people for the future.

She highlighted several ex-pupils who regularly give lectures and presentations all over the world as part of their jobs and others who have used their skills in interviews.

Six-year-old Edwin, who was in the audience to hear his sister’s original short story, was so inspired by watching everyone on stage that he shared his own story with the adjudicator & audience, rounding off a great day of Speech & Drama.

The festival continues tomorrow, Tuesday, with Year 5 & 6 pupils reciting set verse and groups of children taking part in choral speaking to compete for the Dorothy Reaney Trophy.

Results on Monday March 4th

Class 13 Set Verse Speaking Year 3

1st Anthony Hickson

2nd Freya Barratt

3rd Lacey Neilson

Class 11 Set Verse Speaking Year 1

1st Trystan Treloar

2nd Maya Chaplin

3rd Bobbi Hickson

Class 12 Set Verse Speaking Year 2

1st Jacob Nguyen

2nd Oscar Aves

Class 14 Set Verse Speaking Year 4

1st Rupert Parsons

2nd Oscar Keen

3rd= Bella-Rose Dickson

3rd= Jack Howgate

Class 34J Monologue Scripted

1st Bella Hall

2nd= Isabella Thomas

2nd= Lilian Lowe

Class 37O Original Short Story

1st Kim Lewis

2nd Jane Lee

Class 37G Original Short Story

1st Elsie Timpson

Class 34F Monologue Scripted

1st Eve Smith

Class 34H Monologue Scripted

1st Lola Tilson

Class 38O Sonnets

1st Samantha Nicol

Class 25F Original Poetry

1st Eve Smith

Class 39F Public Speaking

1st Eve Smith

Class 32O Scripted Scene or Extract

1st Samantha Nicol