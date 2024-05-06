12.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 07, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival weekend attended by 2,000 people hailed a success

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 2,000 people attended a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Rugby clubs from across the country took part in the annual event at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th, run by Living With The Lions.

Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry says: “It was a great success – we had 16 clubs taking part this year with 45 teams from across the country featuring many talented young players.”

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped out over the weekend. It was another absolute blast, great teamwork and a huge boost for the club.” Burnham-On-Sea’s own local team Burnham Bucks also had their Under 10s team taking part.

